4 Bad Reasons to Get an MBA

One of the top reasons people choose to pursue an MBA is the career advancement that the degree can offer. But sometimes the reasons spurring enrollment in business school programs aren’t good ones.

Here are four bad reasons to enroll in an MBA program.

1. You Want the Letters Behind Your Name, But Don’t Want to Do the Work

People often enroll in MBA programs because they’re seeking to obtain more pay, a higher-ranking job or some other career benefit. But, unfortunately, some enrollees don’t want to actually learn anything in the programs, says Maciek Nowak, dean at The Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John’s University in New York.

“A lot of students are just looking to have the letters after their name,” says Nowak, who is also a professor and distinguished chair at the school. “They come in, they sit in the classes, they do the bare minimum, they get through, they pay a lot of money. And ultimately, did they learn anything? Probably not.”

It’s important to obtain the knowledge that comes with the degree to make an impact professionally, including building a network, and to develop personally, he says.

2. You Found a Low-Price MBA Program

Low-priced MBA programs tend to be at for-profit colleges with business schools that are sometimes unaccredited and have faculty who lack expertise, some experts say.

As a result, those MBAs might not have as much value, says Kaushik Sengupta, a professor and chair of the Department of Management & Entrepreneurship in Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business in New York. “Because employers still look at those in a totally different way than they would look at an accredited program.”

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business is the oldest, most widely recognized accrediting organization for MBA programs.

3. You Found an MBA Program That Is Convenient But Not the Best for Your Academic or Professional Needs

The average cost of an MBA in the U.S. was $60,410 in 2024, according to the Education Data Initiative, a New Jersey-based research group, and some cost more than $100,000. The average price of a new car in January 2026 was $49,191, according to Kelley Blue Book, an automotive research company.

Too often, people put more research into buying a car than picking an MBA program, with the major driver for the academic choice being convenience, Nowak says. “When it comes to getting an MBA, they’re like, ‘Oh, this is the one. This is the school that lets me take classes at night, and, so, that works easiest for me.'”

The academic process of obtaining an MBA shouldn’t be easy, Sengupta says. “Essentially, it’s a rigorous program. People have to put their minds to work on that.”

Prospective MBA students should research which program would most likely lead to the career outcomes they’re hoping for, and compare and contrast different schools’ benefits to make sure they’re making the best choice for what they hope to achieve, Nowak says.

Also, Sengupta recommends, research the resources a school offers, such as a career services office.

“Because at the end of the day, you’re getting the degree,” he says. “You have to network with alumni from that particular school body, and if the alumni network is not strong, if they don’t have a professional career services group assisting the students, then you’re left on your own.”

4. You’re at a Crossroads in Life and Think an MBA Will Help You Figure Out Your Next Step

Pursuing an MBA can be a great choice for someone looking to make a career pivot — when that person has an intended goal, Nowak says.

“But if you’re just kind of searching (for direction) in life, it’s a very expensive experiment to see if it takes,” he says.

And MBA admissions officers won’t be impressed with that motive.

Anyone enrolling in an MBA program should know the reason for pursuing the degree, Sengupta says.

“Especially if you’re taking it from an accredited institution, which does require the time and effort,” he says.

