Zurn Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.1 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $407.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

