ZoomInfo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.7 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $319.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.2 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $306 million to $309 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

