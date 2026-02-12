Zoetis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $603 million. On…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $603 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.67 billion, or $6.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.47 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.82 billion to $10.03 billion.

