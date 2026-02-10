Zimmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $139.3 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $705.1 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.23 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.45 per share.

