Zillow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $654 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.58 billion.

