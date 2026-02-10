Zillow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $654 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.58 billion.

