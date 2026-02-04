Yum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $535 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $535 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.73 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM

