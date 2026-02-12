Yelp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $37.8 million. The…

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $360 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.6 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion.

