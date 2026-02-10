XPLR Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $29…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $29 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $249 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

