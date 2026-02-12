XP Inc.A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $239.9 million. On…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $239.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $916.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $925.7 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.3 billion.

