Wynn: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $100 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $100 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $327.3 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYNN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.