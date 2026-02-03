Willis Towers Watson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $735 million. The…

The London-based company said it had net income of $7.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.92 per share.

The advisory, broking and solutions company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $16.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.71 billion.

