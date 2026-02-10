Williams Cos.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $733 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $733 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.62 billion, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.95 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.38 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.