Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 11, 2026, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.50 144.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9779 3.1156
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2712 3.3167
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.4350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.70 85.52
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1077 1.0867
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 459.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.1000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6900 3.7250
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8400 10.9600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9050 7.3825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9450 5.8960

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5961 0.5959

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

