NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1829
|1.1829
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|144.50
|144.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9779
|3.1156
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2712
|3.3167
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4350
|1.4350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.55
|14.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.70
|85.52
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1077
|1.0867
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|441.50
|459.63
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0900
|4.1000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6900
|3.7250
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|306.90
|306.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.8400
|10.9600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.9050
|7.3825
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5491
|0.5491
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.9450
|5.8960
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.5961
|0.5959
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
