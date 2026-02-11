NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.50 144.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9779 3.1156 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2712 3.3167 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.70 85.52 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1077 1.0867 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 459.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6900 3.7250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8400 10.9600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9050 7.3825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9450 5.8960

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5961 0.5959

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

