NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.25 144.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0438 2.9779 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3384 3.2712 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.26 85.70 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0394 1.1077 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 441.50 441.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.0900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7175 3.6900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8900 10.8400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4500 6.9050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8635 5.9450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5906 0.5961

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 83.000

