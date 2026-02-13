Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 13, 2026, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.25 138.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0902 3.1122
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2885 3.3136
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.4350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 15.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.02 85.68
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0889 1.1166
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.63 459.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0800 4.1400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7500 3.7900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9800 11.1100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2025 7.2500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9490 5.7710

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5999 0.6029

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

