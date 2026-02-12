NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1829
|1.1829
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|144.25
|139.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1156
|3.0902
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3167
|3.2885
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4350
|1.4350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.60
|14.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.52
|86.02
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0867
|1.0889
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|459.63
|459.63
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1000
|4.0800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7250
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|306.90
|306.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9600
|10.9800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3825
|n.a.
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5491
|0.5491
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8960
|5.9490
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.5959
|0.5999
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|83.000
|83.000
