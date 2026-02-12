NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829 Cheddar…

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1829 1.1829 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.25 139.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1156 3.0902 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3167 3.2885 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4350 1.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.52 86.02 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0867 1.0889 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 459.63 459.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.0800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7250 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9600 10.9800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3825 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5491 0.5491

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8960 5.9490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.5959 0.5999

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

