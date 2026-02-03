Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 3, 2026, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1837 1.1837
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 136.25 138.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3755 3.2196
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6502 3.5268
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2950 1.2950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 14.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.75 83.93
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0617 1.0275
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0800 4.0700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8175 3.7575
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 300.20 300.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3700 10.3300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7825 7.6150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5331 0.5331

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.8970 5.8015

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6092 0.6042

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

