NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1837
|1.1837
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|136.25
|138.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3755
|3.2196
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6502
|3.5268
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.2950
|1.2950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.55
|14.95
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.75
|83.93
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0617
|1.0275
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0800
|4.0700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8175
|3.7575
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|300.20
|300.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3700
|10.3300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7825
|7.6150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5331
|0.5331
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.8970
|5.8015
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6092
|0.6042
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
