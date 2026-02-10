Where the world’s 20 most powerful women went to college

Most powerful women Higher education is common among women around the world who have risen to positions of great power…

Most powerful women

Higher education is common among women around the world who have risen to positions of great power and influence. Forbes’ newest ranking of the world’s most powerful women in media, finance, technology and other fields was published in December 2025. According to the publication, the rankings are determined mainly by four metrics: impact, media, money and spheres of influence. The women on the “2025 Power List” represent $37 trillion in economic power, Forbes says, and many gained knowledge in college that helped them start and succeed in their professions. Here’s where the top 20 on the list pursued formal higher education — including one who didn’t.

20. Gwynne Shotwell

Occupation: President and COO of SpaceX

College: Northwestern University in Illinois

Age: 62

Place of Birth: Evanston, Illinois

Quote: “You won’t have control of whether you’re the smartest person in the room or not. But you have personal control over how hard you work, and how up to speed you are, and how prepared you are, so own that. Be very well prepared. Work really hard.”

19. Catherine MacGregor

Occupation: CEO of ENGIE

College: Ecole Centrale de Paris in France

Age: 53

Place of Birth: Morocco, Africa

Quote: “Energy is so top of mind. When you’re a utility, you feel that you’re really doing something important.”

18. Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros

Occupation: President and CEO of Banco De Brasil

College: Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil

Age: 47

Place of Birth: Campina Grande, Brazil

Quote: “We need an economy that can be both compassionate and inclusive.”

17. Kristalina Georgieva

Occupation: Managing director of the International Monetary Fund

College: University of National and World Economy in Bulgaria

Age: 72

Place of Birth: Sofia, Bulgaria

Quote: “My message to everybody is, learn to think of the unthinkable and then stay calm, adapt.”

16. Amy Hood

Occupation: Executive vice president and CFO of Microsoft

College: Duke University in North Carolina, Harvard University Business School in Massachusetts

Age: 54

Place of Birth: Nashville, Tennessee

Quote: “I know my great ideas are a lot better now than the ones I had when I felt the constrained pressure and weight of perfection.”

15. Ana Patricia Botin

Occupation: Executive chair at Santander

College: Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania

Age: 65

Place of Birth: Santander, Spain

Quote: “Other things equal, we should give a chance to women. That’s what I try to do.”

14. Gail Boudreaux

Occupation: President and CEO of Elevance Health

College: Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Columbia University Graduate School of Business in New York

Age: 66

Place of Birth: Chicopee, Massachusetts

Quote: “Inspired by our purpose, fueled by our mission, and united by our values, our associates work hard each day to make a positive difference in the world.”

13. Melinda French Gates

Occupation: Founder of Pivotal Ventures

College: Duke University

Age: 61

Place of Birth: Dallas, Texas

Quote: “Having children made us look differently at all these things that we take for granted, like taking your child to get a vaccine against measles or polio.”

12. Ruth Porat

Occupation: President and chief investment officer of Alphabet

College: London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, Stanford University in California, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School

Age: 68

Place of Birth: Cheshire, England

Quote: “You can’t cost-cut your way to greatness.”

11. MacKenzie Scott

Occupation: Philanthropist and author

College: Princeton University in New Jersey

Age: 55

Place of Birth: San Francisco, California

Quote: “Anything you do not give freely and abundantly becomes lost to you. You open your safe and find ashes.”

10. Lisa Su

Occupation: Chair and CEO of AMD

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Age: 56

Place of Birth: Tainan, Taiwian

Quote: “The best thing you can do is learn from those mistakes so that you continue to get better. That’s the management style or leadership style I believe in, which is push people to their limit such that they can become better than they thought they could be.”

9. Abigail Johnson

Occupation: Chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments

College: Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York, Harvard University Business School

Age: 64

Place of Birth: Boston, Massachusetts

Quote: “It is important to figure out how to balance long-standing traditions with new insights in order to make room for innovation.”

8. Jane Fraser

Occupation: CEO of Citi

College: University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Harvard University Business School

Age: 58

Place of Birth: St Andrews, United Kingdom

Quote: “Your career is going to be measured in decades, and you’ll probably have many careers in your life, so make sure that you really enjoy each period of your life and make the most of it.”

7. Mary Barra

Occupation: CEO of General Motors

College: Kettering University in Michigan, Stanford University Graduate School of Business

Age: 64

Place of Birth: Royal Oak, Michigan

Quote: “If you truly want to ‘change the world,’ you need more than talent. You also need to do the work, because hard work beats talent, if talent doesn’t work hard.”

6. Julie Sweet

Occupation: Chair and CEO of Accenture

College: Claremont McKenna College in California, Columbia Law School

Age: 58

Place of Birth: Tustin, California

Quote: “If you aspire to senior leadership, you’re going to have to work hard. That doesn’t mean you have to give up everything.”

5. Claudia Sheinbaum

Occupation: President of Mexico

College: Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico

Age: 63

Place of Birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Quote: “Values are positive characteristics of great importance that help us to be better individually and socially.”

4. Giorgia Meloni

Occupation: Prime Minister of Italy

College: None

Age: 49

Place of Birth: Rome, Italy

Quote: “To the women of this nation I want to say that being underestimated is a great advantage, because often they don’t see you coming.”

3. Sanae Takaichi

Occupation: Prime minister of Japan

College: Kobe University in Japan

Age: 64

Place of Birth: Nara Prefecture, Japan

Quote: “I will abandon the idea of a ‘work-life balance’ — I will work, work, work, work and work.”

2. Christine Lagarde

Occupation: President of the European Central Bank

College: Institut d’Etudes Politiques d’Aix-en-Provence in France

Age: 70

Place of Birth: Paris, France

Quote: “Every day, you have to prove yourself and convince — move forward and challenge yourself. And doubt all the time.”

1. Ursula von der Leyen

Occupation: President of the European Commission of the European Union

College: University of Gottingen and University of Munster in Germany, London School of Economics

Age: 67

Place of Birth: Brussels, Belgium

Quote: “Freedom and democracy need to be nourished and fought for every single day, so we can pass them on to the next generation. Just as we inherited them from those before us.”

Where the world’s 20 most powerful women went to college

1. Ursula von der Leyen: University of Gottingen and University of Munster in Germany, London School of Economics in the United Kingdom

2. Christine Lagarde: Institut d’Etudes Politiques d’Aix-en-Provence in France

3. Sanae Takaichi: Kobe University in Japan

4. Giorgia Meloni: None

5. Claudia Sheinbaum: Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico

6. Julie Sweet: Claremont McKenna College in California, Columbia Law School in New York

7. Mary Barra: Kettering University in Michigan, Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California

8. Jane Fraser: University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Harvard University Business School in Massachusetts

9. Abigail Johnson: Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York, Harvard University Business School

10. Lisa Su: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

11. MacKenzie Scott: Princeton University in New Jersey

12. Ruth Porat: London School of Economics, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School

13. Melinda French Gates: Duke University in North Carolina

14. Gail Boudreaux: Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Columbia University Graduate School of Business

15. Anna Patricia Botin: Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania

16. Amy Hood: Duke University, Harvard University Business School

17. Kristalina Georgieva: University of National and World Economy in Bulgaria

18. Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros: Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil

19. Catherine MacGregor: Ecole Centrale de Paris in France

20. Gwynne Shotwell: Northwestern University in Illinois

More from U.S. News

Where Famous Women Lawyers Went To Law School

7 Top Women Investors

Where 10 Famous Inventors Went to College

Where the World’s 20 Most Powerful Women Went to College originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/11/26: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.