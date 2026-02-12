What to Do if Your Credit Limit Was Lowered

Suddenly finding your credit limit slashed can be frustrating and confusing — especially if it’s unexpected. While the reasons why…

Suddenly finding your credit limit slashed can be frustrating and confusing — especially if it’s unexpected. While the reasons why credit card issuers might cut credit limits can range from individual account management issues to broader economic fears, the result is the same: a potential hit to your credit score and financial flexibility.

Why Issuers Lower Credit Limits

“Credit limit reductions often occur without prior notice, leaving consumers unaware until a transaction is unexpectedly declined,” says Bruce McClary, a former U.S. News contributor and senior vice president of communications at the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

If you’re unsure why your credit limit was lowered, the most common reasons are:

— Missed payments. This signals to issuers that you’re at risk of defaulting.

— High credit utilization. Even if you make minimum payments, your credit limit could be slashed if you’re dangerously close to your limit — which can actually ensure that you go over your credit line.

— An inactive account. If you rarely use your credit card, issuers could lower your limit. Very much a “use it or lose it” move.

Economic Uncertainty Can Influence Credit Limits

Recently, many consumers have expressed on social media that their credit limits have been lowered — seemingly without cause. Now, credit issuers do have the right to lower credit limits at will. But during a time of economic strife for many Americans, issuers might act proactively.

“When lenders broadly reduce credit limits, it generally indicates heightened caution or defensive actions. This behavior suggests that banks are expecting an increase in defaults or a tightening credit cycle,” says McClary. “By limiting available credit, they aim to minimize their exposure to potential losses, thereby ensuring they are not left vulnerable if a consumer loses their job and subsequently maxes out their credit cards to cover essential expenses.”

The state of the economy is a perfect storm for issuers. Fed data shows credit card balances rose by $44 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025 and outstanding balances now total $1.28 trillion. There were 108,435 job cuts in January, an increase of 118% from a year ago, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas. January’s total is also the highest for the month since 2009 — when the economy was reeling from the 2008 financial crisis.

“If this trend becomes more widespread, consumers should anticipate higher annual fees or reduced reward programs,” says McClary. “It’s a good time to focus on increasing savings and reducing reliance on open lines of credit.”

What a Lower Credit Limit Means for Your Credit Score

If you carry a balance, your credit utilization ratio will take a hit when your credit limit is lowered. Remember, your credit utilization ratio accounts for 30% of your FICO score and 20% of your VantageScore. And a good rule of thumb is to keep it under 30%.

“Even if you’ve never missed a payment, a lower credit limit can harm your credit score by creating the appearance of a utilization spike,” says McClary. “For example, if your limit is reduced from $10,000 to $5,000 and you have a $3,000 balance, your utilization rate increases from 30% to 60%, causing an immediate drop in your score.”

What to Do if Your Credit Limit Was Lowered

If you find your credit limit was lowered without warning, here’s what you can do.

Reach Out to Your Issuer

“Reaching out to the creditor should be your first step, and it is definitely worth the effort,” says McClary. “Inquire about the specific reason behind their decision. If the decision was based on your credit report, creditors are required to provide an ‘adverse action’ notice.”

If you can afford the original limit just fine, communicate that with your issuer. Make sure your personal information, like your income and employment, is correct and up to date. There’s a chance the issuer may reverse its decision if you’ve been a responsible and active cardholder. Just know that it isn’t guaranteed.

Keep a Close Eye on Your Credit Card

If your limit was lowered because of inactivity, start using your account again. What I like to do on cards I don’t use often is charge subscriptions to that credit card. So, even if it’s just $10 to $30 a month, that account is still being used.

If your credit line was lowered because you were hovering too close to your limit, work on paying down some of your outstanding balances. You can employ the snowball method, for example. You do this by making the minimum required payments on all of your debts and then direct any leftover money to the debt with the lowest balance.

Once credit card issuers see that you are using credit responsibly, they’ll be more likely to restore your original credit limit.

Request a Credit Limit Increase on Other Credit Cards

If you don’t want to deal with the ramifications of a lowered credit utilization ratio, consider requesting a credit limit increase on another credit card. You’ll most likely have better luck if you try this with a different issuer. Only do this, though, if you know you won’t be tempted to overspend.

