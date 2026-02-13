Westwood Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Friday reported profit of $1.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Friday reported profit of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.1 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $97.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.