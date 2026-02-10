Wesco International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $159.9 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $159.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $3.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.82 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $6.07 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $640.2 million, or $13.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.51 billion.

Wesco International expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.50 to $16.50 per share.

