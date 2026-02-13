Wendy’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $543 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.1 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 60 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN

