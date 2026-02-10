Welltower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.03 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.44 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $96.4 million, or 14 cents per share.

The senior housing and health care real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $3.59 billion. Revenue was reported as $10.84 billion.

Welltower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.09 to $6.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WELL

