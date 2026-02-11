Watts Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $83.7 million.

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $625.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $340.8 million, or $10.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.44 billion.

