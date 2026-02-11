Wabtec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $202…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $202 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.17 billion, or $6.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.17 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.05 to $10.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.19 billion to $12.49 billion.

