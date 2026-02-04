Wabash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.9 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.23. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $321.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.5 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

