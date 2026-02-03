W.W. Grainger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $451 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $9.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.43 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.71 billion, or $35.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.94 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings in the range of $42.25 to $44.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.7 billion to $19.1 billion.

