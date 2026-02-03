Voya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $316 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $654 million, or $6.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

