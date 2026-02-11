Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.3 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $307.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $80 million.

