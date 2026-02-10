Vestis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $663.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.