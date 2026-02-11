Vertex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $748.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $193.5 million to $196.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $823.5 million to $831.5 million.

