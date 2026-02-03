Veralto: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $254 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $254 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $940 million, or $3.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.01.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLTO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.