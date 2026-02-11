Vanda: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141.2 million in its…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.39 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $57.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $220.5 million, or $3.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $216.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNDA

