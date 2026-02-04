Valvoline: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.8 million in…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $461.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.