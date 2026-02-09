Upwork: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Monday reported net income of $15.6…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Monday reported net income of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $198.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.4 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $787.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $197 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $835 million to $850 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK

