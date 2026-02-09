Live Radio
Unitil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2026, 4:59 PM

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported earnings of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.2 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $536 million.

