Unifi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period.

