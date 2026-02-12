Ultragenyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $129 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $129 million in its fourth quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $207 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $575 million, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $673 million.

