UBS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 billion in its fourth…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — UBS AG (UBS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Zurich-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.74 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.15 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.77 billion, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.