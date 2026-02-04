Uber: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $296 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $296 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $14.37 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.05 billion, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.02 billion.

