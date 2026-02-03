U.S. Bank Debuts Business Shield Visa Card With Up to 18-Month 0% APR

U.S. Bank has introduced the U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card aimed at small business owners seeking to refinance debt…

U.S. Bank has introduced the U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card aimed at small business owners seeking to refinance debt or enjoy some repayment flexibility. The new card comes with a lengthy 0% annual percentage rate introductory period for purchases and balance transfers, with the longest introductory period offered to in-person applicants.

Benefits of the U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card

The card’s top feature is its 0% APR period on purchases and balance transfers. Those who apply for this card in person at a U.S. Bank branch can qualify for a 0% APR for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers. However, if you apply online, the promotional window is 12 months. An APR of 16.24% to 25.24% variable applies after the introductory period for both time windows.

After the 0% APR window ends, cardholders can access a three-month, no-fee payment plan. Although ongoing rewards are minimal, the card allows you to earn 5% cash back when you book a hotel, auto rental or flight through the Travel Center. Plus, if you make $5,000 in purchases through the Travel Center, you can earn a $50 statement credit each year.

In addition, cardholders gain access to U.S. Bank’s Spend Management tool, which helps business owners track expenses and capture receipts.

Who Should Consider the U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card?

If you’re a small business owner looking for a no-annual-fee business credit card with modest rewards, the U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card could be your choice. However, if you want a business card that comes with a welcome bonus and more robust rewards, you should consider other business credit cards.

Alternative Business Credit Cards to Consider

The The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card may be a better fit if you’re looking for a business credit card that offers no annual fee and a potential welcome bonus. When you spend $3,000 in the first three months from opening this card, you can earn a $250 statement credit. Also, the card comes with a 0% APR promotional period for the first 12 months on purchases; once this ends, a 16.74% to 26.74% variable APR applies. See Rates & Fees

Another no-annual-fee business card option is the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card. It offers a hefty welcome bonus of $750 when you spend $6,000 on the card within the first three months from opening an account. Plus, you can earn 5% cash back on $25,000 in combined office supply, cellphone, internet and cable TV purchases each year. The card also comes with a 0% APR offer for 12 months on purchases; once it ends, a 16.74% to 24.74% variable APR applies.

