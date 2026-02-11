Tyler Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $65.5 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $65.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.64 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $575.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $315.6 million, or $7.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.55 billion.

