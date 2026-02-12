Twilio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.8 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.21 to $1.26.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.