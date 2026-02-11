Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, Lee High 26
Albemarle 78, Louisa 40
Altavista 60, William Campbell 25
Annandale 49, Mount Vernon 42
Auburn 68, Galax 31
Banner Christian 60, Brunswick Academy 55
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 80, Amelia Academy 51
Caroline 55, King George 48
Catholic 79, Walsingham Academy 48
Central Wise 0, Gate City 0
Centreville 66, Chantilly 44
Chancellor 69, Eastern View 36
Charlottesville 73, Monticello 40
Chatham 56, Appomattox 47
Christchurch 73, Life Christian 38
Christiansburg 76, Blacksburg 51
Colonial Heights 59, Hopewell 58
Courtland 72, Spotsylvania 38
Craig County 87, Giles 48
Cumberland 73, Amelia County 44
Denbigh 48, Woodside 46
E.C. Glass 55, Amherst County 45
East Rockingham 83, Harrisonburg 26
Episcopal 73, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63
Frank Cox 62, Ocean Lakes 45
GW-Danville 88, Bassett 58
George C. Marshall 65, Washington-Liberty 46
Glen Allen 56, Douglas Freeman 49
Glenvar 71, Patrick County 50
Graham 66, Lebanon 44
Grassfield 72, Great Bridge 54
Green Run 58, Salem-Va. Beach 51
Greenbrier Christian 65, StoneBridge School 55
Grove Avenue Baptist 61, Williamsburg Christian Academy 26
Hampton 82, Warwick 23
Hampton Christian 89, Gateway Christian 26
Hanover 68, Armstrong 49
Henrico 53, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 50
Heritage (Newport News) 64, Phoebus 62, OT
Hidden Valley 58, Cave Spring 49
Highland Springs 76, RHSA 50
Huguenot 75, Deep Run 65
Indian River 72, Nansemond River 71
James Monroe 47, Culpeper 44
James River-Buchanan 44, Floyd County 30
Jefferson Forest 57, Rustburg 50
Jenkins, Ky. 75, Twin Valley 30
Kellam 58, Tallwood 27
Kenston Forest 46, Southampton Academy 41
King William 84, Mathews 35
King’s Fork High School 106, Deep Creek 33
Landstown 70, Kempsville 51
Liberty Christian 63, Brookville 48
Liberty-Bedford 82, Heritage (Lynchburg) 63
Lloyd C. Bird 76, Cosby 50
Lord Botetourt 71, Northside 66
Madison County 57, Page County 54
Martinsville 69, Tunstall 27
Massaponax 63, North Stafford 25
Matoaca 53, Thomas Dale 52
Menchville 41, Kecoughtan 30
Meridian 84, Warren County 45
Millbrook 70, Liberty-Bealeton 45
Miller School 50, Blue Ridge School 47
Mills Godwin 74, TJHS 49
Nandua 80, Chincoteague 71
Nelson County 63, Gretna 50
New Covenant 86, Eastern Mennonite 28
Norfolk Collegiate 80, Maury 70
Northampton 82, Arcadia 76
Nottoway 45, Buckingham County 38
Orange County 71, Fluvanna 42
Oscar Smith 63, Hickory 22
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 85, Northwood 45
Paul VI 72, Bishop Ireton 64
Peninsula Catholic 74, Cape Henry Collegiate 71
Petersburg 82, Dinwiddie 43
Portsmouth Christian 84, Broadwater Academy 27
Radford 55, Carroll County 41
Richmond Christian 64, The New Community School 48
Riverheads 58, Rockbridge County 53
Roanoke Catholic 60, North Cross 56
Rock Ridge 58, Dominion 51
Rocktown 62, Broadway 55
Salem 67, Pulaski County 41
Skyline 81, Manassas Park 43
Spotswood 69, William Monroe 51
St. Christopher’s 68, St. Annes-Belfield 41
St. John Paul the Great 74, Fredericksburg Homeschool 50
St. Michael 66, Grace Christian 65
Steward School 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 30
Strasburg 55, Rappahannock County 31
Stuarts Draft 56, Waynesboro 46
Turner Ashby 65, Fort Defiance 51
Tuscarora 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 65
Va. Episcopal 75, Carlisle 34
Veritas Collegiate Academy 90, Bayside 70
Virginia 53, Richlands 15
Warhill 55, Smithfield 42
Washburn, Tenn. 59, Thomas Walker 38
West Point 50, Middlesex 48
Western Albemarle 68, Goochland 22
Western Branch 77, Lakeland 66
Westmoreland County 58, Colonial Beach 43
William Byrd 46, Staunton River 37
Wilson Memorial 84, Alleghany 50
Woodstock Central 63, Clarke County 36
