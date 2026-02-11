Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 57, Lee High 26 Albemarle 78, Louisa 40 Altavista 60, William Campbell 25 Annandale 49, Mount…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Lee High 26

Albemarle 78, Louisa 40

Altavista 60, William Campbell 25

Annandale 49, Mount Vernon 42

Auburn 68, Galax 31

Banner Christian 60, Brunswick Academy 55

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 80, Amelia Academy 51

Caroline 55, King George 48

Catholic 79, Walsingham Academy 48

Central Wise 0, Gate City 0

Centreville 66, Chantilly 44

Chancellor 69, Eastern View 36

Charlottesville 73, Monticello 40

Chatham 56, Appomattox 47

Christchurch 73, Life Christian 38

Christiansburg 76, Blacksburg 51

Colonial Heights 59, Hopewell 58

Courtland 72, Spotsylvania 38

Craig County 87, Giles 48

Cumberland 73, Amelia County 44

Denbigh 48, Woodside 46

E.C. Glass 55, Amherst County 45

East Rockingham 83, Harrisonburg 26

Episcopal 73, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63

Frank Cox 62, Ocean Lakes 45

GW-Danville 88, Bassett 58

George C. Marshall 65, Washington-Liberty 46

Glen Allen 56, Douglas Freeman 49

Glenvar 71, Patrick County 50

Graham 66, Lebanon 44

Grassfield 72, Great Bridge 54

Green Run 58, Salem-Va. Beach 51

Greenbrier Christian 65, StoneBridge School 55

Grove Avenue Baptist 61, Williamsburg Christian Academy 26

Hampton 82, Warwick 23

Hampton Christian 89, Gateway Christian 26

Hanover 68, Armstrong 49

Henrico 53, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 50

Heritage (Newport News) 64, Phoebus 62, OT

Hidden Valley 58, Cave Spring 49

Highland Springs 76, RHSA 50

Huguenot 75, Deep Run 65

Indian River 72, Nansemond River 71

James Monroe 47, Culpeper 44

James River-Buchanan 44, Floyd County 30

Jefferson Forest 57, Rustburg 50

Jenkins, Ky. 75, Twin Valley 30

Kellam 58, Tallwood 27

Kenston Forest 46, Southampton Academy 41

King William 84, Mathews 35

King’s Fork High School 106, Deep Creek 33

Landstown 70, Kempsville 51

Liberty Christian 63, Brookville 48

Liberty-Bedford 82, Heritage (Lynchburg) 63

Lloyd C. Bird 76, Cosby 50

Lord Botetourt 71, Northside 66

Madison County 57, Page County 54

Martinsville 69, Tunstall 27

Massaponax 63, North Stafford 25

Matoaca 53, Thomas Dale 52

Menchville 41, Kecoughtan 30

Meridian 84, Warren County 45

Millbrook 70, Liberty-Bealeton 45

Miller School 50, Blue Ridge School 47

Mills Godwin 74, TJHS 49

Nandua 80, Chincoteague 71

Nelson County 63, Gretna 50

New Covenant 86, Eastern Mennonite 28

Norfolk Collegiate 80, Maury 70

Northampton 82, Arcadia 76

Nottoway 45, Buckingham County 38

Orange County 71, Fluvanna 42

Oscar Smith 63, Hickory 22

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 85, Northwood 45

Paul VI 72, Bishop Ireton 64

Peninsula Catholic 74, Cape Henry Collegiate 71

Petersburg 82, Dinwiddie 43

Portsmouth Christian 84, Broadwater Academy 27

Radford 55, Carroll County 41

Richmond Christian 64, The New Community School 48

Riverheads 58, Rockbridge County 53

Roanoke Catholic 60, North Cross 56

Rock Ridge 58, Dominion 51

Rocktown 62, Broadway 55

Salem 67, Pulaski County 41

Skyline 81, Manassas Park 43

Spotswood 69, William Monroe 51

St. Christopher’s 68, St. Annes-Belfield 41

St. John Paul the Great 74, Fredericksburg Homeschool 50

St. Michael 66, Grace Christian 65

Steward School 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 30

Strasburg 55, Rappahannock County 31

Stuarts Draft 56, Waynesboro 46

Turner Ashby 65, Fort Defiance 51

Tuscarora 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 65

Va. Episcopal 75, Carlisle 34

Veritas Collegiate Academy 90, Bayside 70

Virginia 53, Richlands 15

Warhill 55, Smithfield 42

Washburn, Tenn. 59, Thomas Walker 38

West Point 50, Middlesex 48

Western Albemarle 68, Goochland 22

Western Branch 77, Lakeland 66

Westmoreland County 58, Colonial Beach 43

William Byrd 46, Staunton River 37

Wilson Memorial 84, Alleghany 50

Woodstock Central 63, Clarke County 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.