Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 56, Mount Vernon 34 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 20, Sussex Central 14 Arcadia 52, Northampton 27…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 56, Mount Vernon 34

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 20, Sussex Central 14

Arcadia 52, Northampton 27

Bassett 38, GW-Danville 29

Bethel Christian School 32, TEACH Homeschool 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42, Amelia Academy 6

Brookville 65, Liberty Christian 23

Bruton 52, Poquoson 40

Buckingham County 53, Nottoway 35

Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Peninsula Catholic 14

Carlisle 55, Va. Episcopal 33

Caroline 62, King George 44

Central Wise 58, Gate City 39

Centreville 55, Chantilly 43

Chancellor 62, Eastern View 28

Charlottesville 71, Monticello 45

Chatham 53, Appomattox 23

Chatham Hall 45, North Cross 32

Christiansburg 66, Blacksburg 44

Clarke County 60, Woodstock Central 42

Clover Hill 41, Hermitage 19

Courtland 63, Spotsylvania 33

Cumberland 2, Amelia County 1

E.C. Glass 49, Amherst County 38

East Ridge, Ky. 50, Council 47

East Rockingham 79, Harrisonburg 23

Eastern Montgomery 60, Bath County 38

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47, Cornerstone Christian Academy 32

Floyd County 51, James River-Buchanan 33

Fort Chiswell 31, Giles 19

Frank Cox 57, Ocean Lakes 47

Fredericksburg Christian 40, Immanuel Christian 27

Fuqua School 60, Tidewater Academy 20

Glen Allen 42, Douglas Freeman 22

Grafton 65, New Kent 25

Graham 51, Lebanon 30

Grassfield 65, Great Bridge 26

Greenbrier Christian 52, StoneBridge School 29

Grove Avenue Baptist 61, Williamsburg Christian Academy 26

Hampton 56, Warwick 22

Hampton Christian 42, Gateway Christian 9

Heritage (Newport News) 52, Phoebus 45

Highland-Warrenton 51, Randolph-Macon Academy 12

Honaker 42, Chilhowie 24

Hopewell 61, Colonial Heights 31

Hurley 66, Phelps, Ky. 49

James Monroe 70, Culpeper 58

Jefferson Forest 57, Rustburg 50

John Marshall 48, Deep Run 41

Kellam 49, Tallwood 8

King’s Fork High School 63, Deep Creek 57

Landstown 59, Kempsville 25

Liberty-Bedford 68, Heritage (Lynchburg) 47

Lloyd C. Bird 71, Cosby 43

Lord Botetourt 61, Northside 33

Louisa 63, Albemarle 32

Lunenburg Central 39, Randolph-Henry 33

Luray 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22

Madison County 52, Page County 25

Massaponax 50, North Stafford 27

Mathews 59, King William 55

Menchville 84, Kecoughtan 24

Meridian 54, Warren County 33

Midlothian 50, James River-Midlothian 49

Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 27

Miller School 83, Christchurch 22

Monacan 71, RHSA 11

Mountain View Christian Academy 30, Fresta Valley Christian School 15

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 60, TPLS Christian 41

Nandua 36, Chincoteague 11

Nansemond River 67, Indian River 47

Orange County 47, Fluvanna 43

Osbourn Park 70, Osbourn 6

Oscar Smith 52, Hickory 31

Patrick County 53, Glenvar 35

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 41, Henrico 28

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 41, Northwood 28

Petersburg 70, Dinwiddie 17

Portsmouth Christian 41, Broadwater Academy 22

Powhatan 44, J.R. Tucker 33

Prince George 71, Meadowbrook 23

Radford 55, Carroll County 41

Ridgeview Christian 47, Regents 20

Riverheads 57, Rockbridge County 34

Salem 54, Pulaski County 26

Salem-Va. Beach 66, Green Run 46

Seton School 73, Christ Chapel Academy 24

Skyline 70, Manassas Park 13

Spotswood 64, William Monroe 26

St. John Paul the Great 47, St. Catherine’s 43

St. Michael 46, Grace Christian 23

Staunton 50, Buffalo Gap 45

Staunton River 43, William Byrd 29

Steward School 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 30

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, Madeira School 34

Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 32

Stuarts Draft 78, Waynesboro 22

TJ-Alexandria 55, Falls Church 43

Temple Christian 53, New Covenant 16

The Covenant School 60, St. Gertrude 41

Thomas Dale 74, Matoaca 18

Turner Ashby 60, Fort Defiance 27

Varina 51, Mechanicsville 45

Virginia 53, Richlands 15

Virginia Academy 67, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 49

Wakefield School 28, Foxcroft 25

Warhill 50, Tabb 24

Washburn, Tenn. 54, Thomas Walker 32

Washington-Liberty 63, George C. Marshall 45

West Point 50, Middlesex 48

Western Albemarle 70, Goochland 11

Western Branch 57, Lakeland 45

William Campbell 39, Altavista 22

William Fleming 49, Franklin County 12

Wilson Memorial 58, Alleghany 46

Woodside 50, Denbigh 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.