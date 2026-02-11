Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 56, Mount Vernon 34
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 20, Sussex Central 14
Arcadia 52, Northampton 27
Bassett 38, GW-Danville 29
Bethel Christian School 32, TEACH Homeschool 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42, Amelia Academy 6
Brookville 65, Liberty Christian 23
Bruton 52, Poquoson 40
Buckingham County 53, Nottoway 35
Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Peninsula Catholic 14
Carlisle 55, Va. Episcopal 33
Caroline 62, King George 44
Central Wise 58, Gate City 39
Centreville 55, Chantilly 43
Chancellor 62, Eastern View 28
Charlottesville 71, Monticello 45
Chatham 53, Appomattox 23
Chatham Hall 45, North Cross 32
Christiansburg 66, Blacksburg 44
Clarke County 60, Woodstock Central 42
Clover Hill 41, Hermitage 19
Courtland 63, Spotsylvania 33
Cumberland 2, Amelia County 1
E.C. Glass 49, Amherst County 38
East Ridge, Ky. 50, Council 47
East Rockingham 79, Harrisonburg 23
Eastern Montgomery 60, Bath County 38
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47, Cornerstone Christian Academy 32
Floyd County 51, James River-Buchanan 33
Fort Chiswell 31, Giles 19
Frank Cox 57, Ocean Lakes 47
Fredericksburg Christian 40, Immanuel Christian 27
Fuqua School 60, Tidewater Academy 20
Glen Allen 42, Douglas Freeman 22
Grafton 65, New Kent 25
Graham 51, Lebanon 30
Grassfield 65, Great Bridge 26
Greenbrier Christian 52, StoneBridge School 29
Grove Avenue Baptist 61, Williamsburg Christian Academy 26
Hampton 56, Warwick 22
Hampton Christian 42, Gateway Christian 9
Heritage (Newport News) 52, Phoebus 45
Highland-Warrenton 51, Randolph-Macon Academy 12
Honaker 42, Chilhowie 24
Hopewell 61, Colonial Heights 31
Hurley 66, Phelps, Ky. 49
James Monroe 70, Culpeper 58
Jefferson Forest 57, Rustburg 50
John Marshall 48, Deep Run 41
Kellam 49, Tallwood 8
King’s Fork High School 63, Deep Creek 57
Landstown 59, Kempsville 25
Liberty-Bedford 68, Heritage (Lynchburg) 47
Lloyd C. Bird 71, Cosby 43
Lord Botetourt 61, Northside 33
Louisa 63, Albemarle 32
Lunenburg Central 39, Randolph-Henry 33
Luray 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22
Madison County 52, Page County 25
Massaponax 50, North Stafford 27
Mathews 59, King William 55
Menchville 84, Kecoughtan 24
Meridian 54, Warren County 33
Midlothian 50, James River-Midlothian 49
Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 27
Miller School 83, Christchurch 22
Monacan 71, RHSA 11
Mountain View Christian Academy 30, Fresta Valley Christian School 15
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 60, TPLS Christian 41
Nandua 36, Chincoteague 11
Nansemond River 67, Indian River 47
Orange County 47, Fluvanna 43
Osbourn Park 70, Osbourn 6
Oscar Smith 52, Hickory 31
Patrick County 53, Glenvar 35
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 41, Henrico 28
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 41, Northwood 28
Petersburg 70, Dinwiddie 17
Portsmouth Christian 41, Broadwater Academy 22
Powhatan 44, J.R. Tucker 33
Prince George 71, Meadowbrook 23
Radford 55, Carroll County 41
Ridgeview Christian 47, Regents 20
Riverheads 57, Rockbridge County 34
Salem 54, Pulaski County 26
Salem-Va. Beach 66, Green Run 46
Seton School 73, Christ Chapel Academy 24
Skyline 70, Manassas Park 13
Spotswood 64, William Monroe 26
St. John Paul the Great 47, St. Catherine’s 43
St. Michael 46, Grace Christian 23
Staunton 50, Buffalo Gap 45
Staunton River 43, William Byrd 29
Steward School 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 30
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, Madeira School 34
Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 32
Stuarts Draft 78, Waynesboro 22
TJ-Alexandria 55, Falls Church 43
Temple Christian 53, New Covenant 16
The Covenant School 60, St. Gertrude 41
Thomas Dale 74, Matoaca 18
Turner Ashby 60, Fort Defiance 27
Varina 51, Mechanicsville 45
Virginia 53, Richlands 15
Virginia Academy 67, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 49
Wakefield School 28, Foxcroft 25
Warhill 50, Tabb 24
Washburn, Tenn. 54, Thomas Walker 32
Washington-Liberty 63, George C. Marshall 45
West Point 50, Middlesex 48
Western Albemarle 70, Goochland 11
Western Branch 57, Lakeland 45
William Campbell 39, Altavista 22
William Fleming 49, Franklin County 12
Wilson Memorial 58, Alleghany 46
Woodside 50, Denbigh 17
