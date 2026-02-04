Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 58, Nandua 50
Bethel 44, Phoebus 32
Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Paul VI 40
Briar Woods 48, John Champe 18
Brunswick Academy 43, Kenston Forest 24
Bullis, Md. 94, Potomac School 74
Central Wise 80, Abingdon 74, 3OT
Chantilly 51, James Madison 41
Charlottesville 78, Fluvanna 29
Chatham Hall 49, Burlington, N.C. 38
Christchurch 33, Veritas Classic Christian School 32
Clarke County 87, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12
Cornerstone Christian Academy 46, Christ Chapel Academy 43
Faith Christian-Roanoke 60, Westover Christian 43
Fauquier 39, Liberty-Bealeton 25
Grafton 82, Smithfield 22
Graham 54, Tazewell 16
Greenbrier Christian 44, Broadwater Academy 25
Hampton 59, Kecoughtan 43
Henrico 7, Mechanicsville 0
Honaker 58, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 24
James River-Buchanan 65, Glenvar 35
James Robinson 49, Fairfax 29
Lebanon 57, Richlands 19
Liberty-Bedford 57, Rustburg 27
Lord Botetourt 58, William Byrd 34
Loudoun Valley 46, Lightridge 42
Luray 38, Rappahannock County 28
Menchville 73, Denbigh 19
Meridian 91, Manassas Park 6
Miller School 56, The Covenant School 54
Norfolk Academy 64, Peninsula Catholic 8
Norfolk Collegiate 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 38
Northampton 43, Chincoteague 11
Osbourn 42, Unity Reed 13
Osbourn Park 78, Independence 15
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 68, Hidden Valley 45
Portsmouth Christian 41, Denbigh Baptist 15
Potomac 61, C.D. Hylton 46
Potomac Falls 53, Riverside 44
Ridgeview 48, Lee High 40
Ridgeview Christian 42, Grace Christian 39
Seton School 68, Fredericksburg Christian 22
Sherando 49, Warren County 32
Skyline 69, Millbrook 32
Spotswood 71, Harrisonburg 6
St. Annes-Belfield 84, St. Gertrude 23
St. Michael 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 36
Staunton River 50, Franklin County 30
Strasburg 43, Madison County 29
Temple Christian 50, Regents 9
Union 78, John Battle 33
Warwick 42, Woodside 33
West Potomac 68, Alexandria City 19
Woodbridge 58, Freedom-Woodbridge 22
Woodstock Central 65, Page County 50
Yorktown 58, Woodgrove 42
___
