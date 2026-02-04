Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 58, Nandua 50 Bethel 44, Phoebus 32 Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Paul VI 40 Briar Woods…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 58, Nandua 50

Bethel 44, Phoebus 32

Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Paul VI 40

Briar Woods 48, John Champe 18

Brunswick Academy 43, Kenston Forest 24

Bullis, Md. 94, Potomac School 74

Central Wise 80, Abingdon 74, 3OT

Chantilly 51, James Madison 41

Charlottesville 78, Fluvanna 29

Chatham Hall 49, Burlington, N.C. 38

Christchurch 33, Veritas Classic Christian School 32

Clarke County 87, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12

Cornerstone Christian Academy 46, Christ Chapel Academy 43

Faith Christian-Roanoke 60, Westover Christian 43

Fauquier 39, Liberty-Bealeton 25

Grafton 82, Smithfield 22

Graham 54, Tazewell 16

Greenbrier Christian 44, Broadwater Academy 25

Hampton 59, Kecoughtan 43

Henrico 7, Mechanicsville 0

Honaker 58, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 24

James River-Buchanan 65, Glenvar 35

James Robinson 49, Fairfax 29

Lebanon 57, Richlands 19

Liberty-Bedford 57, Rustburg 27

Lord Botetourt 58, William Byrd 34

Loudoun Valley 46, Lightridge 42

Luray 38, Rappahannock County 28

Menchville 73, Denbigh 19

Meridian 91, Manassas Park 6

Miller School 56, The Covenant School 54

Norfolk Academy 64, Peninsula Catholic 8

Norfolk Collegiate 49, Nansemond-Suffolk 38

Northampton 43, Chincoteague 11

Osbourn 42, Unity Reed 13

Osbourn Park 78, Independence 15

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 68, Hidden Valley 45

Portsmouth Christian 41, Denbigh Baptist 15

Potomac 61, C.D. Hylton 46

Potomac Falls 53, Riverside 44

Ridgeview 48, Lee High 40

Ridgeview Christian 42, Grace Christian 39

Seton School 68, Fredericksburg Christian 22

Sherando 49, Warren County 32

Skyline 69, Millbrook 32

Spotswood 71, Harrisonburg 6

St. Annes-Belfield 84, St. Gertrude 23

St. Michael 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 36

Staunton River 50, Franklin County 30

Strasburg 43, Madison County 29

Temple Christian 50, Regents 9

Union 78, John Battle 33

Warwick 42, Woodside 33

West Potomac 68, Alexandria City 19

Woodbridge 58, Freedom-Woodbridge 22

Woodstock Central 65, Page County 50

Yorktown 58, Woodgrove 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

