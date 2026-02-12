Tucows: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in its fourth…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.98. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The internet services company posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.8 million, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $390.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.