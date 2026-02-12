Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $376.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.4 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.